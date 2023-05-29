Taylor Swift, Matty Healy are moving in together after weeks of dating

Los Angeles, May 29 Taylor Swift and The 1975 frontman Matty Healy are moving in together after dating for just a few weeks, according to reports.

Revealing the news was The Sun, a source told the outlet: "He and Taylor are so loved up and want to spend as much time together as they can. Matty has already told The 1975 team that he'll be doing all the band demos in America for the foreseeable."

"He will work on his parts for their collaboration while she is on tour and has scheduled time to attend select shows to gather inspiration for her next album," the source continued, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"Matty is Joe Alwyn 2.0 - her superstar status doesn't faze him in the slightest."

News of Taylor and Matty's alleged romance first broke earlier this month, just weeks after it was reported in April that she and Joe called it quits after dating for 6 years.

Radar Online later reported that Taylor has been privately telling her inner circle that she's head over heels for her rocker boyfriend despite fans' concerns about his past.

Taylor's inner circle has raised concern about Matty's wild past which includes struggles with heroin and prescription drugs, as well as a history of controversial statements and misbehaving during concerts, including kissing fans and touching himself on stage.

However, an insider said that the Grammy winner insists the English musician has changed when pressed by her friends and family.

