Taylor Swift talks about her relationship with Travis Kelce, calls him "greatest surprise of my life"

Washington DC [US], November 27 : Taylor Swift has spoken candidly about her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce in a new teaser for The End of an Era, a six-part documentary series premiering on Disney+ on December 12, reported People.

In the clip, shared widely by fans on social media, the 35-year-old singer reflects on how her now-fiance unexpectedly entered her life. Calling Kelce the "greatest surprise of my life," Swift describes their first connection with a hint of humour.

"The most meaningful relationship I've ever had... started with a man saying he was butthurt that I didn't want to meet him," she said, referring to Kelce's comments on the August episode of the New Heights podcast, where he recounted trying to meet Swift during her Eras Tour stop, according to People.

The teaser further shows Swift comparing their professions, noting that while both are performers, Kelce's world involves "considerably more violence" than hers. The visuals accompanying the voiceover feature the couple sharing affectionate moments backstage, rehearsing choreography for Kelce's cameo during the tour, and spending time together during various tour preparations.

According to Disney+, The End of an Era will trace the development and cultural impact of the Eras Tour, offering viewers an in-depth look at its creation, scale and influence. The platform will release the first two episodes on December 12, followed by weekly drops of two episodes each.

In addition to the docuseries, Swift will premiere Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour - The Final Show on the same day. The concert film captures her last performance of the tour, held on December 8, 2024, at BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, and includes songs from her album The Tortured Poets Department, which were absent from the tour's first concert film due to the album's later release, according to People.

Swift and Kelce publicly announced their engagement on August 26, sharing photos from their floral-themed outdoor proposal. The post, captioned "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," confirmed their decision two years after they began dating, reported People.

