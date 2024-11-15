Taylor Swift thanks fans for "embracing TTPD", says 2025 Grammy nominations are "direct reflection of the passion"

Washington [US], November 15 : Taylor Swift has expressed gratitude towards her fans for their continuous support. During her performance at Toronto's Rogers Centre, she reflected on her six nominations for the 2025 Grammy Awards, reported People.

With one of the nominations being in the Album of the Year category for her work on 'The Tortured Poets Department'(TTPD), an award she's won four times already, Swift became the first woman to receive seven nominations in that category.

"You guys did something so amazing over the course of the last few months," she told fans during her concert in a fan-captured video. "I just mean what you did with embracing The Tortured Poets Department, the album. It's truly blown my mind because it's really emotional for me that this album, I wrote it during the Eras Tour."

"I wrote that album, made that album, all [while] trying to keep it a secret from you guys. And then [we] announced the album, and then we basically were, like, working really hard to secretly put together a new chapter in the Eras Tour of The Tortured Poets Department and we wanted to surprise you with it, and we did," she recalled.

After reflecting on the album's success on the charts, Swift shared, "And the most recent thing that you did, because everything that happens is a direct reflection of the passion that you show, is you guys got this album nominated for six Grammys," she said. "It's so unbelievable, so thank you," reported People.

Recently, the MTV Europe Music Awards took place in Manchester. Taylor Swift swept awards for Best Artist, Best US Act, and Best Live Act. She also won Best Video for "Fortnight" with Post Malone.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor