Taylor Swift to have US city renamed in her honour

Los Angeles, March 10 Officials in Glendale, Arizona have confirmed that they will rename the city in singer Taylor Swift's honour to celebrate the singer kicking off her US tour there later this month.

The singer is kicking off 'The Eras' tour at Glendale's State Farm Stadium with a pair of shows on March 17 and March 18 before heading to Las Vegas on March 24 and officials have decided to celebrate Taylor by temporarily changing the city's name.

A statement from city officials namechecked a number of the pop star's songs in a statement which read: "There is no need to calm down, we're fearless and doing something highly unusual to celebrate the fact that Taylor's concerts start right here!

"We know all too well that she's one of the most influential artists of her generation and we are writing our own love story for her and greeting every Swiftie in style!"

Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers is expected to announce the city's new name on March 13 and it will remain in effect across March 17 and 18 - the days Taylor is performing in Glendale.

Reports suggest the city's Westgate Entertainment District shopping centre will also display welcome messages to the singer and restaurants around town will change their menus to offer meals inspired by Taylor.

The 'Shake It Off' star previously announced Glendale as the first stop on her tour when she confirmed the dates last year. In a tweet launching the tour, she wrote: "I'm enchanted to announce my next tour: 'Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour', a journey through the musical eras of my career (past present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!"

