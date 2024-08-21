Taylor Swift unveils 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' music video

Washington [US], August 21 : Taylor Swift unveiled the official music video for her highly anticipated song 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.'

Released after the conclusion of the European leg of her record-breaking Eras tour, the video offers a captivating glimpse behind the curtains, showcasing how Swift and her team prepared for the spectacular shows.

The music video, available on Taylor Swift's official YouTube channel, begins with a time-lapse sequence of fans filling the stadium seats, setting the stage for what's to come.

It then transitions to scenes of Swift preparing for her entrance through the floor, giving fans an exclusive look at her pre-show routine.

Viewers can spot Swift in her era-themed costumes, from the lover-era body suit to the fearless-era outfits, all while being moved around the stage on a specialized seat.

A clip shows Swift being transported in a "cleaning cart," a unique method for getting her to the first elevator platform.

The video also includes intimate rehearsal moments, featuring Swift practising in various outfits and alongside her dancers, including a notable sequence with Kam Saunders doing the iconic 1-2-3-4 countdown.

The rehearsal scenes synchronize with the song's lyrics, creating a seamless blend of preparation and performance.

Taylor's dancers, background vocalists, and her long-time guitarist Paul Sidoti all make appearances in the music video, adding to the behind-the-scenes allure.

The video premiered to an enthusiastic crowd at Swift's final London concert, which was also notable for its surprise guest performances, according to Deadline.

During the show, Swift brought out Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine for a duet of 'Florida!!!' from her latest album, 'The Tortured Poets Department'.

Additionally, Swift's longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff joined her for a special guitar mashup of 'Death by a Thousand Cuts' and 'Getaway Car,' recreating a memorable moment from her 'Miss Americana' documentary.

To cap off the night, Swift performed a heartfelt rendition of 'So Long London' on the piano, according to Deadline.

With 18 shows remaining on the final leg of her tour, Swift is set to return to North America in October.

The tour will kick off at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, before making stops in New Orleans, Indianapolis, and Toronto, and concluding with a three-night finale in Vancouver.

According to Deadline, during her final Wembley show in London, Swift celebrated by acknowledging the fans for helping her become the first artist to play eight nights at the iconic stadium.

