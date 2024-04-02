Taylor Swift wins big at iHeartRadio Awards, sparks anticipation for upcoming surprises

Washington [US], April 2 : Taylor Swift emerged victorious, once again at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, clinching the prestigious Artist of the Year accolade, all thanks to her dedicated fanbase, the Swifties!

According to a report by People magazine, despite her absence from the ceremony held in Los Angeles, the 'Lover' star graciously accepted the award via a prerecorded speech, expressing her gratitude and hinting at "exciting things coming up."

Introduced by 'NSYNC's Lance Bass and Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean, Swift, adorned in a blue top and gold necklace, conveyed her appreciation for the support received throughout her career. The 34-year-old pop sensation particularly acknowledged her fans for making her music an integral part of their lives and contributing to the success of her record-breaking Eras Tour, as per People magazine.

Looking ahead, Swift teased her forthcoming ventures, notably her 11th studio album, 'The Tortured Poets Department,' slated for release on April 19.

Expressing her eagerness to share this new musical journey with her audience, she expressed heartfelt thanks for the honour of Artist of the Year, promising to continue delivering memorable experiences.

Swift's dominance extended beyond the Artist of the Year category, with her earning nine nominations in total.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards were held at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on April 1, 2024.

