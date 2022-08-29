Taylor Swift wins Video Of The Year at 2022 VMAs: Here's the complete winners list

The 2022 MTV VMAs took place at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, and awards were handed out in categories including video of the year, song of the year and best new artist.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, performers this year included Anitta, Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Eminem and Snoop Dogg, J Balvin, Jack Harlow, Kane Brown, Lizzo, Maneskin, Marshmello and Khalid, Nicki Minaj, Panic! at the Disco and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Minaj and Chili Peppers also took home the awards for best hip-hop and best rock, respectively -- along with a slew of other artists, including Kane Brown, who made history as the first male country artist to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Nominees throughout the categories included Madonna, who is the most-awarded artist in VMAs history with 20 wins, Beyonce, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny and Adele among others.

Taylor Swift won the Video of the Year award and set two records with the win, becoming the only artist ever to win three VMAs for video of the year and the first artist to win for a video they directed.

In her speech at the 2022 VMAs, Swift revealed she is dropping her new album in October, with more details coming at midnight later that night, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Lil Nas X and Harlow won the best collaboration for 'Industry Baby'. Harry Styles won album of the year for 'Harry's House' and Lisa beat out the likes of BTS to take home the VMA for best K-pop, though BTS was named group of the year. Here's the full list of 2022 MTV VMA winners.

Doja Cat - 'Woman' - Kemosabe Records / RCA RecordsDrake ft. Future & Young Thug - 'Way 2 Sexy' - OVO/RepublicEd Sheeran - 'Shivers' - Atlantic RecordsHarry Styles - 'As It Was' - Columbia RecordsLil Nas X, Jack Harlow - 'INDUSTRY BABY' - Columbia RecordsOlivia Rodrigo - 'brutal' - Geffen RecordsTaylor Swift - 'All Too Well' (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) - Republic Records (WINNER)

Bad Bunny - Rimas Entertainment (WINNER)Drake - OVO/RepublicEd Sheeran - Atlantic RecordsHarry Styles - Columbia RecordsJack Harlow - Generation Now / Atlantic RecordsLil Nas X - Columbia RecordsLizzo - Atlantic Records

Adele - 'Easy On Me' - Columbia RecordsBillie Eilish - 'Happier Than Ever' - Darkroom / Interscope Records (WINNER)Doja Cat - 'Woman' - Kemosabe Records / RCA RecordsElton John & Dua Lipa - 'Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)' - EMI / Interscope RecordsLizzo - 'About Damn Time' - Atlantic RecordsThe Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - 'STAY' - Columbia Records

Baby Keem - Columbia RecordsDove Cameron - Disruptor Records / Columbia Records (WINNER)GAYLE - Atlantic Records / Arthouse RecordsLatto - Streamcut / RCA RecordsManeskin - Arista RecordsSEVENTEEN - PLEDIS Entertainment/Geffen Records

Adele - 30Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin TiBillie Eilish - Happier Than EverDrake - Certified Lover BoyHarry Styles - Harry's House (WINNER)

BLACKPINKBTS (WINNER)City GirlsFoo FightersImagine DragonsManeskinRed Hot Chili PeppersSilk Sonic

September 2021: Griff - 'One Night' - Warner RecordsOctober 2021: Remi Wolf - 'Sexy Villain' - Island RecordsNovember 2021: Nessa Barrett - 'i hope ur miserable until ur dead' - Warner RecordsDecember 2021: SEVENTEEN - 'Rock With You' - PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records (WINNER)January 2021: Mae Muller - 'Better Days' - Capitol Records UKFebruary 2022: GAYLE - 'abcdefu' - Atlantic Records / Arthouse RecordsMarch 2022: Sheneesa - 'R U That' - Rich Immigrants / Interscope RecordsApril 2022: Omar Apollo - 'Tamagotchi' - Warner RecordsMay 2022: Wet Leg - 'Chaise Longue' - Domino Recording CompanyJune 2022: Muni Long - 'Baby Boo' - Supergiant Records LLC / Def Jam RecordingJuly 2022: Doechii - 'Persuasive' - Top Dog Entertainment / Capitol Records

Drake ft. Future & Young Thug - 'Way 2 Sexy' - OVO/RepublicElton John & Dua Lipa - 'Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)' - EMI / Interscope RecordsLil Nas X, Jack Harlow - 'INDUSTRY BABY' - Columbia Records (WINNER)Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - 'Sweetest Pie' - 300 EntertainmentPost Malone & The Weeknd - 'One Right Now' - Mercury Records / Republic RecordsROSALIA ft. The Weeknd - 'LA FAMA' - Columbia RecordsThe Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber - 'STAY' - Columbia Records

Billie Eilish - 'Happier Than Ever' - Darkroom / Interscope RecordsDoja Cat - 'Woman' - Kemosabe Records / RCA RecordsEd Sheeran - 'Shivers' - Atlantic RecordsHarry Styles - 'As It Was' - Columbia RecordsLizzo - 'About Damn Time' - Atlantic RecordsOlivia Rodrigo - 'traitor' - Geffen Records

Eminem & Snoop Dogg - 'From The D 2 The LBC' - Shady / Aftermath / Interscope RecordsFuture ft. Drake, Tems - 'WAIT FOR U' - Freebandz / Epic RecordsKendrick Lamar - 'N95' - pgLang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope RecordsLatto - 'Big Energy' - Streamcut / RCA RecordsNicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby - 'Do We Have A Problem?' - Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records (WINNER)Pusha T - 'Diet Coke' - G.O.O.D. Music / Def Jam

Foo Fighters - 'Love Dies Young' - RCA RecordsJack White - 'Taking Me Back' - Third Man RecordsMuse - 'Won't Stand Down' - Warner RecordsRed Hot Chili Peppers - 'Black Summer' - Warner Records (WINNER)Shinedown - 'Planet Zero' - Elektra Music GroupThree Days Grace - 'So Called Life' - RCA Records

Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear - 'Love It When You Hate Me' - Elektra Music Group / DTA RecordsImagine Dragons x JID - 'Enemy' - KIDinaKORNER / Interscope RecordsMachine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW - 'emo girl' - Bad Boy / Interscope RecordsManeskin - 'I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE' - Arista Records (WINNER)Panic! At The Disco - 'Viva Las Vengeance' - Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music GroupTwenty One Pilots - 'Saturday' - Fueled By Ramen / Elektra Music GroupWILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker - 'G R O W' - MSFTSMusic / Roc Nation Records

Anitta - 'Envolver' - Warner Records (WINNER)Bad Bunny - 'Titi Me Pregunto' - Rimas EntertainmentBecky G X KAROL G - 'MAMIII' - Kemosabe Records / Sony Music Latin / RCA RecordsDaddy Yankee - 'REMIX' - Republic RecordsFarruko - 'Pepas' - Sony Music US LatinJ Balvin & Skrillex - 'In Da Getto' - Suenos Globales, LLC /Universal Music Latino / Asylum Records UK

Alicia Keys - 'City of Gods (Part II)' - AKWChloe - 'Have Mercy' - Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia RecordsH.E.R. - 'For Anyone' - RCA RecordsNormani Featuring Cardi B - Wild SideSummer Walker, SZA & Cardi B - No Love (Extended Version)The Weeknd - Out Of Time (WINNER)

BTS - 'Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)'Itzy - 'Loco'Lisa - 'Lalisa' (WINNER)Seventeen - 'Hot'Stray Kids - 'Maniac'Twice - 'The Feels'

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone - 'Me Porto Bonito'Beyonce - 'BREAK MY SOUL' Charlie Puth - 'Left And Right (feat. Jung Kook of BTS)'Doja Cat - 'Vegas (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS)' Future ft. Drake, Tems - 'WAIT FOR U'Harry Styles - 'Late Night Talking' Jack Harlow - 'First Class' (WINNER)Kane Brown - 'Grand' Latto x Mariah Carey - 'Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled' Lizzo - 'About Damn Time' Marshmello x Khalid - 'Numb' Nicki Minaj - 'Super Freaky Girl' Nicky Youre, dazy - 'Sunroof' Post Malone with Doja Cat - 'I Like You (A Happier Song)' ROSALIA - 'BIZCOCHITO' Steve Lacy - 'Bad Habit'

Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles - Darkroom / Interscope RecordsFoo Fighters - Studio 666 - RCA RecordsKacey Musgraves - star-crossed - Interscope Records / MCA NashvilleMadonna - Madame X - Interscope RecordsOlivia Rodrigo - driving home 2 u - Geffen RecordsTaylor Swift - 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)' - Republic Records (WINNER)

Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande - FortniteBLACKPINK The Virtual - PUBG Mobile (WINNER)BTS - Minecraft/YouTubeCharli XCX - RobloxJustin Bieber - An Interactive Virtual Experience - WaveTwenty One Pilots Concert Experience - Roblox

Kendrick Lamar - 'The Heart Part 5'Latto - 'P*ssy'Lizzo - 'About Damn Time' (WINNER)Rina Sawayama - 'This Hell'Stromae - 'Fils de joie'

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - 'family ties'Camila Cabello ft. Ed Sheeran - 'Bam Bam'Harry Styles - 'As It Was' (WINNER)Kendrick Lamar - 'N95'Normani ft. Cardi B - 'Wild Side'Taylor Swift - 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)'

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - 'Family Ties'Billie Eilish - 'Happier Than Ever'Ed Sheeran - 'Shivers'Harry Styles - 'As It Was'Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - 'INDUSTRY BABY'Taylor Swift - 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)' (WINNER)

Adele - 'Oh My God'Doja Cat - 'Get Into It (Yuh)'Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug - 'Way 2 Sex'yKacey Musgraves - 'Simple Times'Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - 'INDUSTRY BABY' (WINNER)Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - 'Sweetest Pie'

Billie Eilish - 'Happier Than Ever'Coldplay & BTS - 'My Universe'Kendrick Lamar - 'The Heart Part 5'Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - 'INDUSTRY BABY' (WINNER)Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa - 'Sweetest Pie'The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - 'Stay'

BTS - 'Permission to Dance'Doja Cat - 'Woman' (WINNER)FKA twigs Featuring The Weeknd - 'Tears in the Club'Harry Styles - 'As It Was'Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow - 'INDUSTRY BABY'Normani Featuring Cardi B - 'Wild Side'

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - 'Family Ties'Doja Cat - 'Get Into It (Yuh)'Olivia Rodrigo - 'Brutal'Rosalia - 'Saoko' (WINNER)Taylor Swift - 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)'The Weeknd - 'Take My Breath'

