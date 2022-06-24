Taylor Swift's new theme song 'Carolina' released on Thursday

Taylor Swift's new song 'Carolina' for 'Where the Crawdads Sing' Film, was released on Thursday.

Taylor took to his Instagram handle and announced the release.

She captioned the post and wrote, "About a year and half ago I wrote a song about an incredible story, the story of a girl who always lived on the outside, looking in. Figuratively and literally. The juxtaposition of her loneliness and independence. Her longing and her stillness. Her curiosity and fear, all tangled up. Her persisting gentleness... and the world's betrayal of it. I wrote this one alone in the middle of the night and then @aarondessner and I meticulously worked on a sound that we felt would be authentic to the moment in time when this story takes place. I made a wish that one day you would hear it. 'Carolina' is out now "

According to Variety, the song, which plays over the film's closing credits, is released three weeks before "Where the Crawdads Sing," which is scheduled to hit theatres on July 15.

On the artist's Instagram story, a picture teased the upcoming drop. Although it's likely that she will have more to say when the song is released tonight, she omitted any additional text about the song.

Swift has released remakes and previously unreleased bonus tracks from her run of re-recorded catalogue albums in the interim, but this is the first brand-new song she has released since her "Evermore" album in late 2020.

Hardcore fans were already fairly aware that the song would be released tonight. The method Swift herself used to send out secret messages in the lyric sheets for some of her early albums was used on Tuesday this week by the official Instagram account for "Where the Crawdads Sing" to spell out "Carolina This Thursday" when put together sequentially.

In a roundtable discussion about the movie that was live-streamed on June 13, the production team provided more details about the number.

Points of interest were shared by Reese Witherspoon, who produced the film, and director Olivia Newman in a recent roundtable. The song was recorded in one take, using only instruments that were available in the early 1950s, when the first part of "Where the Crawdads Sing" is set.

Said Witherspoon, "She read this book and loved it so much, and then she heard we were making a movie [during the period] she was making her 'Folklore' album and then she wrote a song with that whole 'Folklore' team, which was so haunting and magical and beautiful."

"She had gone and written this song out of just pure inspiration and sort of said, 'I don't know if you'll like it, but here it is,'" confirmed Newman.

The filmmakers revealed that Swift wrote the song on the fly and then submitted it at random, as reported by Variety.

Swift has previously co-written or written original songs for major motion pictures, such as "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" for "Fifty Shades Darker" in 2016, "Sweeter Than Fiction" for "One Chance" in 2013, "Safe and Sound" and "Eyes Open" for "The Hunger Games" in 2012, "Today Was a Fairytale" for "Valentine's Day" in 2010, and "Crazier" and "You'll Always Find Your Way Back Home" for "The Hannah Montana Movie" in 2009.

