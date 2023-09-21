Teaser of Tiger 3 to release sooner than expected?

The much-anticipated ‘Tiger 3’ film, starring Bollywood heavyweights Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, is all set to surprise fans with an early teaser release.Part of the YRF spy universe which will have movies like Pathaan, War and also the Tiger franchise, fans are super excited to see what comes next in Tiger and Zoya’s journey in this third instalment of the Tiger series.

A report by Bollywood Life shares how they tried to get insights from industry experts, one of which - Akshaye Rathi said, “The anticipation for the movie is huge. Fans are impatient, so it would be nice if the makers released something for them. It will help the hype. With Salaar being postponed, there is a lot of time in hand for promotions. Tiger 3 is a huge part of the YRF Spy Verse. A bit more promotions would be great."Tiger 3 is said to star Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi apart from Salman Khan.