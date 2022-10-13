Teasers of Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan and SRK's Pathaan to be out on Diwali

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan fans are in for a treat. Teasers for their upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan and Pathaan, will be out soon.According to a Mid-Day report, the teasers of SRK's Pathaan and Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be released on October 23, 2022.

This means, fans of the superstars are in for a treat on Diwali this year. Interestingly, it is the same day as India faces off Pakistan at the ICC T20 World Cup. Another interesting factor is Salman Khan has a cameo in Pathaan whereas SRK will be seen in Tiger 3 in a special appearance.