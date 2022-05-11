'Tehran 2' gave Elnaaz Norouzi a chance to speak in her mother tongue Farsi

Mumbai, May 11 Actress Elnaaz Norouzi, who is known for her work in web series 'Sacred Games', recently attended the premiere of the second season of 'Tehran'. Incidentally, the show gave her the chance to speak her dialogues in Farsi, which is her mother tongue.

Commenting on the occasion, the actress said, "I am excited to be a part of a series that is so big and so good! I remember being really upset that I wasn't part of season 1 and wondering why I wasn't approached for it and now here I am part of season 2. It's the first project where I am speaking Farsi, which is my my mother tongue. I am happy and proud to be a part of this massive show alongside Glenn Close, Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub and other big names."

For her, the multilingual show, which is an Israeli spy thriller, is special because of the connect that it has with her birthplace of Iran.

The second season of 'Tehran' is available to stream on Apple TV+.

Meanwhile, Elnaaz will also be seen sharing the screen with Hollywood star Gerard Butler in action drama 'Kandahar', which also stars Ali Fazal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor