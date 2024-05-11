Tejasswi flaunts her curves in black saree with multi-coloured border, wears glossy makeup

Mumbai, May 11 Tejasswi Prakash on Saturday set Instagram blazing with her new look in a black saree, flaunting her curves.

The winner of 'Bigg Boss 15' took to Instagram and dropped a series of photos, where we can see her wearing a black saree with a multicolour border and intricate motifs imprinted on it.

She paired it with a matching sleeveless halterneck style blouse.

Tejasswi went all glam with the makeup -- glossy pink lips, black eyeliner, and contoured and highlighted face. She kept her long tresses open.

For accessories, she opted for kundan earrings, a ring and green bangles.

The post is captioned as: "Stepping into the spotlight draped in black".

On the work front, she is known for her work in 'Naagin 6', 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10', Karn Sangini', and 'Pehredaar Piya Ki'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor