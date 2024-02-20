Television Actor Rituraj Singh Dies at 59 From Cardiac Arrest

Television actor Rituraj Singh, known for his roles in popular shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kutumb, and Anupamaa, has passed away at the age of 59. His colleague and friend, Amit Behl, confirmed the news, stating that Singh suffered a cardiac arrest. Singh had been hospitalized recently for a pancreatic illness.

Amit Behl, close friend of Rituraj Singh, confirmed the sad news, mentioning that Singh had been admitted to the hospital for pancreatic treatment and later experienced cardiac complications leading to his demise. Details regarding Singh's final rites are yet to be disclosed.



Rituraj Singh's notable television appearances include roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kutumb, Abhay 3, and Never Kiss Your Best Friend, among others. He also made notable contributions to the film industry, appearing in movies like Satyamev Jayate 2 and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, where he portrayed Varun Dhawan's father alongside lead actress Alia Bhatt.