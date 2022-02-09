Telly couple Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee expecting their first child

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee took to social media to share that they are expecting their first child. The couple is set to be parents soon. The couple shared a photo of themselves where Debina's baby bump is visible. Gurmeet wrote, “To Becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming 🔜 🧿. Seeking your blessings. 🙏#parentstobe #gurbina.”In the photo shared by Gurmeet, the couple is seen twinning in black outfits.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, who have worked together in the TV show Ramayan as Ram and Sita, are already parents to two girls Pooja and Lata, whom they adopted in 2017. The two girls belong to Gurmeet’s hometown in Jamarpur, Bihar.Gurmeet and Debina first got married secretly in 2006, and then they solemnised their relationship in front of their friends and family in 2011. Before becoming household names from their roles in Ramayan, the couple starred together in a Tamil show, titled Mayavi.Mahhi Vij, Mouni Roy, Sayantani Ghosh and many other celebrities congratulated the couple on the good news.