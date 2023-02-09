Telugu blockbuster Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana to re-release on Valentine's Day

Telugu blockbuster Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana is all set for a re-release on 14th February on the eve of Valentine’s Day. The re-release is planned just for one day. This is a wonderful opportunity for movie buffs to catch this beautiful rom-com once again on big screens. Siddharth, Trisha Krishnan, and Srihari played the lead roles.

Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film was remade in 9 Indian languages, which is the most for any Indian film to date. The movie received nine Filmfare Awards South and five Nandi awards. Produced by M.S. Raju, the film’s music was composed by Devi Sri Prasad. This film was highly successful and was remade in 9 languages. This is the highest number for an Indian movie to be remade in other languages.