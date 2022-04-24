Telugu playback singer Sunitha rubbishes pregnancy rumours

Hyderabad, April 24 Telugu playback singer Sunitha Upadrasta, who is rumoured to be expecting a child with Ram Veerapaneni, refuted the reports and asked people to stop assuming things.

Earlier on Saturday, Sunitha took to her Instagram, and wrote, "My god.. people are crazy.. I posted a picture today with my first mango crop and the news spreads like this. Stop assuming things and spreading rumours Dhandam ra nayana.. (pleading way)".

People assumed she was expecting a baby after she posted a photo of herself with a raw mango tree a few days ago.

The singer has two children from her first marriage, a daughter and a son.

Sunitha Upadrasta married digital entrepreneur Rama Krishna Veerapaneni last year in Hyderabad. The wedding was small and intimate, with only family and close friends in attendance.

Her second marriage decision had previously sparked many assumptions, but the singer remained silent until her pregnancy rumours began to circulate a few days ago.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor