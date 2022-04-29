Telugu superstar Gopichand injured after slipping his leg on sets

Tollywood actor Gopichand has been shooting for his next film in the direction of Sriwass in Mysore. The actor lost his control and fell down due to a leg slip. The movie unit revealed that the actor is completely fine and they requested the fans and friends not to worry about the incident. The shoot of the film came to a halt for today and it will resume soon. Dimple Hayati is the leading lady and Jagapathi Babu will be seen in an important role.

After playing an antagonist in films such as Jayam (2002), Nijam (2003) and Varsham (2004), he got his breakthrough with Yagnam in 2004. His notable works include Yagnam (2004), Ranam (2006), Souryam (2008), Sankham (2009), Sahasam (2013), Loukyam (2014), Jil (2015), Goutham Nanda (2017), Oxygen (2017), Chanakya (2019) and Seetimaarr (2021). He is popularly referred to as Action Star and Macho Star.