Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 11: Kriti Sanon and Dhanush’s Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark in India

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 11: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon’s film Tere Ishk Mein has completed 11 days in cinemas and crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India. According to the report from Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 2.40 crore on day 11, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 102.40 crore. This is the film’s lowest single-day figure so far, but it has continued to hold steady in its second week even as Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, released on 5 December, drew strong crowds.

Tere Ishk Mein opened well and finished its first week with Rs 83.65 crore. The second week started on a slower note but stayed steady through the weekend. Here is the day wise box office collection (As per Sacnilk):

Week 1

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 16 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 17 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 19 crore

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 8.75 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 10.25 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday): Rs 6.85 crore

Day 7 (Thursday): Rs 5.8 crore

Total Week 1: Rs 83.65 crore

Week 2

Day 8 (Friday): Rs 3.75 crore

Day 9 (Saturday): Rs 5.7 crore

Day 10 (Sunday): Rs 6.9 crore

Day 11 (Monday): Rs 2.40 crore

Grand Total: Rs 102.40 crore

The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 85 crore. It is seen as a spiritual sequel to his 2013 hit Raanjhanaa. It is directed by Aanand L Rai and follows an impulsive young man, played by Dhanush. His life changes after he falls in love with Mukti, portrayed by Kriti Sanon. Their college romance ends when she decides to marry someone else. The story then follows his journey through heartbreak and obsession.

Tere Ishk Mein Trailer