Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 13: Kriti Sanon, Dhanush’s Film Continues Steady Run, Earns Over Rs 107 Crore; Check Day-Wise Earnings Report

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 13: Kriti Sanon and Dhanush’s romantic drama ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ continues its steady run at the box office. According to the reports from Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 2 crore on its 13th day, Wednesday, December10, 2025. Its total India collection now stands at Rs 107 crore. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film became Dhanush’s first 100-crore net grosser in India. It is also the 13th film of 2025 to cross the Rs 100 crore mark. Despite stiff competition from ‘Dhurandhar’, the movie maintained steady audience interest during its second week.

The film had a strong opening week with daily collections of Rs 16 crore on day one, Rs 17 crore on day two, and Rs 19 crore on day three. The first week total reached Rs 83.65 crore. The second week showed steady interest with collections ranging from Rs 6.9 crore on Sunday to Rs 2 crore on Wednesday.

Day-wise Box Office Collection – ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ (As per Sacnilk)

Week 1:

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 16 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 17 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 19 crore

Day 4 (Monday): Rs 8.75 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 10.25 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday): Rs 6.85 crore

Day 7 (Thursday): Rs 5.8 crore

Week 1 Total: Rs 83.65 crore

Week 2:

Day 8 (Friday): Rs 3.75 crore

Day 9 (Saturday): Rs 5.7 crore

Day 10 (Sunday): Rs 6.9 crore

Day 11 (Monday): Rs 2.4 crore

Day 12 (Tuesday): Rs 2.75 crore

Day 13 (Wednesday): Rs 2 crore

Total Collection so far: Rs 107. 15 crores

The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 85 crore. It is seen as a spiritual sequel to his 2013 hit Raanjhanaa. It is directed by Aanand L Rai and follows an impulsive young man, played by Dhanush. His life changes after he falls in love with Mukti, portrayed by Kriti Sanon. Their college romance ends when she decides to marry someone else. The story then follows his journey through heartbreak and obsession.

Tere Ishk Mein Trailer