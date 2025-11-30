Tere Ishk Mein box office collection: Dhanush, Kriti starrer continues strong run, earns Rs 16.57cr on Day 2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 : Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's romantic drama 'Tere Ishk Mein,' which hit theatres on November 28, has been performing strongly at the box office ever since its release.

After a solid opening on Friday, the film has shown impressive growth on its second day and has managed to maintain strong momentum. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film recorded a 10 per cent growth on Saturday.

"#TereIshkMein records another solid day, with business growing 10.03% on Saturday... The film should finish its opening weekend at approx ₹50 cr [+/-], reflecting a fantastic trend. #TereIshkMein [Week 1] Fri 15.06 cr, Sat 16.57 cr. Total: ₹31.63 cr. #Hindi version | #India biz | Official Nett BOC," he wrote.

With two strong days at the box office already in place, the film has crossed Rs 30 crore and is expected to cross Rs 50 crore by the end of its opening weekend.

Director Aanand L. Rai first announced the project on the 10th anniversary of 'Raanjhanaa,' his 2013 romantic drama that also starred Dhanush in a leading role.

From the looks of its trailers and teasers, Kriti plays Mukti, a young woman who falls for the fierce, volatile, rule-breaking Shankar (Dhanush). But circumstances pull them apart before their love can take shape. Unable to cope with the heartbreak, Dhanush's character becomes vengeful and pledges to burn "entire Delhi" to ashes for his broken heart.

'Tere Ishk Mein' is produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow Productions. It is jointly produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar.

