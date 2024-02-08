'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya': Kriti Sanon visits Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Film Release, Watch Video

Actor Kriti Sanon, gearing up for the release of her romantic drama "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya," visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. Paparazzi captured her adorned in a beautiful lime green kurta set with matching footwear, sporting minimal makeup and sleek straight hair.

The film's trailer and songs, "Tum Se," "Laal Peeli Akhiyaan," and "Akhiyaan Gulaab," have garnered positive responses. In the movie, Shahid Kapoor portrays a robot scientist who falls in love with Kriti's character, Sifra, a highly intelligent female robot, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar. The film hits theaters on February 9, featuring legendary actor Dharmendra.

Kriti Sanon's upcoming projects include "The Crew," starring alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. The teaser for the film, directed by Rajesh Krishnan and produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, was recently unveiled. Originally scheduled for March 22, the release date has been pushed to March 29. The teaser features Kareena, Kriti, and Tabu in red cabin crew uniforms, setting the stage for a comedic tale amidst the struggles of the airline industry. The film promises to deliver laughs as the trio navigates through unforeseen circumstances and a web of lies.