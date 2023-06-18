'Terminator' star Linda Hamilton to be seen in 'Stranger Things' season 5

Los Angeles [US], June 18 : 'Terminator' star Linda Hamilton has joined the cast of 'Stranger Things' for the fifth and final season.

Netflix announced Linda's casting during the streamer's fan event in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Saturday, Deadline reported.

Breaking News From #TUDUM Linda Hamilton is joining the cast of Stranger Things 5! pic.twitter.com/qYJMeGS700 — Netflix (@netflix) June 17, 2023

Linda is best known as Sarah Connor in the Terminator franchise, most recently starring in 2019's Terminator: Dark Fate. She was nominated for both an Emmy and two Golden Globe awards for her work in the CBS series Beauty and the Beast and received her third Golden Globe nomination for her performance in USA Network's A Mother's Prayer. Hamilton is repped by Innovative Artists.

Details regarding Linda's characters have been kept under wraps.

It's unclear when Stranger Things 5 will debut on Netflix, given that production was pushed due to the ongoing writers strike. All the scripts have been written, but with the Aug. 2 production start date scrapped, there is no news on when cameras will begin rolling.

Back in November, the Duffer Brothers teased that the first episode of Stranger Things 5 will be titled "The Crawl."

The fourth installment of 'Stranger Things' was broken up into two parts and released on May 27 and July 1, 2022. Upon debut, it became Netflix's most-streamed English-language season of television.

