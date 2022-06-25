'Thaai Kelavi' from 'Thiruchitrambalam' garners 2.3 mn views on YouTube in less than a day!

Chennai, June 25 The official lyrical video of the peppy song 'Thaai Kelavi' from director Mithran R Jawahar's upcoming film, 'Thiruchitrambalam', featuring actor Dhanush in the lead, has garnered a whopping 2.3 million views within a day of being released on YouTube.

Set to tune by Anirudh Ravichander, the song, which has been written by Dhanush, has also been rendered by the actor himself. The song instantly drew attention, with over 1.68 lakh people giving it the Thumbs up sign on YouTube.

The film, which also features Raashi Khanna, Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prakash Raj and Bharathiraja, has triggered huge expectations.

Interestingly, actor Prakash Raj, who plays a pivotal role in the film, too has tweeted about the experience of working on this film.

He said, "A joy to be a part of this team Dhanush K Raja('s) 'Thiruchitrambalam'. "While Dhanush plays the titular role of Thiruchitrambalam, director Bharathiraja plays the role of Senior Thiruchitrambalam. Nithya Menon plays a character called Shobana, who happens to be Thiruchitrambalam's best friend in the film. Prakash Raj plays a strict inspector called Neelakandan in the film while actress Priya Bhavani Shankar plays Ranjani, a village lass. Actress Raashi Khanna, who is the female lead, plays Anusha, Dhanush's high school friend in the film.

The film, which has cinematography by Om Prakash and editing by Prasanna G K, has been produced by Sun Pictures Kalanithi Maran.

