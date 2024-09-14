Thalapathy Vijay collaborates with director H Vinoth for new film

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 14 : Thalapathy Vijay's new film is with director H Vinoth.

Tentatively titled 'Thalapathy69', the project will be released in theatres on October 2025 in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Anirudh Ravichander has come on board to create music for the film.

On Saturday, the official instagram handle of kvn.productions announced and wrote "We are beyond proud & excited to announce that our first Tamil film is #Thalapathy69, directed by the visionary #HVinoth, with music by the sensational Rockstar @anirudhofficial Super happy to collaborate with the one and only #Thalapathy @actorvijay The torch bearer of Democracy is arriving on Oct 2025 @Jagadishbliss @LohithNK01 #Thalapathy69ByKVNProductions #KVN5"

More details of the film are yet to be disclosed.

Meanwhile, Vijay is being lauded for his role in 'GOAT'.

The sci-fi action movie is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by AGS Entertainment. The story revolves around a RAW agent's mission that goes awry, only to resurface and haunt Vijay's character and his family years later, revealing how they

confront and resolve the problem.

Written by Venkat Prabhu, Ezhilarasu Gunasekaran and K Chandru, the movie stars Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer and Yogi Babu in key roles.

