Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Audio Launch Set for December 27 in Malaysia

Thalapathy fans finally have a massive reason to celebrate — the team of Jana Nayagan has announced a one-of-its-kind, full-scale audio launch as part of the superstar’s grand cinematic farewell. The much-awaited event is officially set to take place on December 27, 2025, at Bukit Jalil Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, marking Vijay’s majestic return to Malaysia after three years.

To build anticipation, the makers unveiled a beautifully crafted video montage that instantly struck an emotional chord with fans. The montage journeys through some of Vijay’s most iconic on-screen moments — from Khushi and Ghilli to Sachein, Pokiri, Vettaikaran, Thuppakki, Theri, Mersal, Bigil, Master, and Leo. Each frame plays like a heartfelt rewind of the milestones that shaped Thalapathy’s stardom and the memories audiences hold close.

Adding to the sentiment, the video features Malaysian fans sharing deeply personal stories about what Vijay means to them. One fan fondly recalls loving him since childhood — “Who won’t like Anna?” Another calls him a lifelong source of inspiration. A young woman movingly reveals that she has no family and considers Vijay her brother, crediting his words for helping her survive her toughest moments. Their excitement for the audio launch is unanimous, with many sharing one dream: to see him in person and hear him say “Kutty Story” live.



Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan boasts a powerful ensemble cast featuring Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions, the film is set for a global release on January 9, 2026, just in time for Pongal. Significantly, Jana Nayagan marks the final chapter of Thalapathy Vijay’s illustrious film journey — making this audio launch not just a celebration, but a moment in history for fans worldwide.