Thamma Box Office Collection Day 20: Ayushmann Khurrana–Rashmika Mandanna Continues to Rule Box office, Film Hits Rs 131Cr Mark

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's film 'Thamma' released in theaters on October 21st on eve of Diwali, received a positive response from audiences. Film is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar is ruling on box office since 20 days and is continue the trend. As per the reports, film grossed Rs108.4 crore in its first week, Rs18.7 crore in its second week, and gradually reached approximately Rs 131.05 crore in its third week.

The film earned Rs 0.87 crore on its eighteenth day, Rs 1.5 crore on its nineteenth day, and Rs 1.65 crore on its twentieth day. This brings its total gross earnings in India to Rs 131.05 crore.The success of Thamma is a significant achievement for the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, which has now earned a total of Rs 1500 crore.

Maddock Films celebrated this milestone by sharing a special poster on social media featuring the main characters from Stree, Bhediya, Munjha, and Thamma. The poster's message translates to: "From Chanderi to the moon, the journey of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe will always be memorable. Here's to 1500 crore moments of love and gratitude. Thamma is currently playing in theaters. Book your tickets now."

Post success of Thaama Maddock Horror Comedy Universe has become India's fourth-most-earning film franchise with impressive earnings of Rs 1500 crore. Surpassing both Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe (Rs 1411 crore) and the KGF series (Rs 1420 crore), the MHCU has emerged as a leading franchise in Indian cinema, though it still trails the YRF Spy Universe's Rs 3,000 crore gross.