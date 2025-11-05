Thamma Box office Collection: Movie Earns Rs 124 Crore in India On Day 15, Becomes Ayushmann Khurrana’s Third-Highest Grosser
Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna starrer movie Thamma is ruling box office. This Diwali release has impressed audience with amazing story ...
Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna starrer movie Thamma is ruling box office. This Diwali release has impressed audience with amazing story line. Thamma, the newest installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, outperformed Munjya's lifetime earnings of Rs 101.6 crores last week. Although it's behind Stree 2, it also appears to have exceeded Saiyaara's second-week box office revenue. However, Ayushmann Khurrana film trails behind Stree 2.
As per, Sacnilk on its second Tuesday, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thamma has raked in a total of Rs 123.80 crores net in India. "Thamma" earned Rs 2 crores on its 15th day, marking a collection spike on its second Tuesday. The film has become Ayushmann Khurrana’s third-highest grosser, Rashmika Mandanna’s fourth-highest, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s highest-grossing film. Its total gross India collection is Rs 145.6 crores.
Thamma worldwide Collection
As per the reports movie has earned Rs 23.1 crores, and the film has raked in Rs 168.75 crores worldwide. On Tuesday, Hindi films achieved a 22.26% occupancy rate across India with 1910 shows. Chennai recorded the highest occupancy at 38% with five shows, followed by Jaipur at 29.25% with 86 shows. Mumbai and Delhi NCR had occupancy rates of 26.50% (312 shows) and 23.25% (620 shows), respectively.
Thamma Day wise Collection
Day 1 (Tuesday): Rs 24 crore
Day 2 (Wednesday): Rs 18.6 crore
Day 3 (Thursday): Rs 13 crore
Day 4 (Friday): Rs 10 crore
Day 5 (Saturday): Rs 13.1 crore
Day 6 (Sunday): Rs 12.6 crore
Day 7 (1st Monday): Rs 4.3 crore
Day 8 (2nd Tuesday): Rs 5.75 crore
Day 9 (2nd Wednesday): Rs 3.65 crore
Day 10 (2nd Thursday): Rs 3.4 crore
Day 11 (2nd Friday): Rs 3 crore
Day 12 (2nd Saturday): Rs 4.4 crore
Day 13 (2nd Sunday): Rs 4.5 crore
Day 14 (2nd Monday): Rs 1.5 crore
Day 15 (2nd Tuesday): Rs 123.80 crores
