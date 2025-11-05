Thamma Box office Collection: Movie Earns Rs 124 Crore in India On Day 15, Becomes Ayushmann Khurrana’s Third-Highest Grosser

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna starrer movie Thamma is ruling box office. This Diwali release has impressed audience with amazing story line. Thamma, the newest installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, outperformed Munjya's lifetime earnings of Rs 101.6 crores last week. Although it's behind Stree 2, it also appears to have exceeded Saiyaara's second-week box office revenue. However, Ayushmann Khurrana film trails behind Stree 2.

As per, Sacnilk on its second Tuesday, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thamma has raked in a total of Rs 123.80 crores net in India. "Thamma" earned Rs 2 crores on its 15th day, marking a collection spike on its second Tuesday. The film has become Ayushmann Khurrana’s third-highest grosser, Rashmika Mandanna’s fourth-highest, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s highest-grossing film. Its total gross India collection is Rs 145.6 crores.

Thamma worldwide Collection

As per the reports movie has earned Rs 23.1 crores, and the film has raked in Rs 168.75 crores worldwide. On Tuesday, Hindi films achieved a 22.26% occupancy rate across India with 1910 shows. Chennai recorded the highest occupancy at 38% with five shows, followed by Jaipur at 29.25% with 86 shows. Mumbai and Delhi NCR had occupancy rates of 26.50% (312 shows) and 23.25% (620 shows), respectively.

Thamma Day wise Collection

Day 1 (Tuesday): Rs 24 crore

Day 2 (Wednesday): Rs 18.6 crore

Day 3 (Thursday): Rs 13 crore

Day 4 (Friday): Rs 10 crore

Day 5 (Saturday): Rs 13.1 crore

Day 6 (Sunday): Rs 12.6 crore

Day 7 (1st Monday): Rs 4.3 crore

Day 8 (2nd Tuesday): Rs 5.75 crore

Day 9 (2nd Wednesday): Rs 3.65 crore

Day 10 (2nd Thursday): Rs 3.4 crore

Day 11 (2nd Friday): Rs 3 crore

Day 12 (2nd Saturday): Rs 4.4 crore

Day 13 (2nd Sunday): Rs 4.5 crore

Day 14 (2nd Monday): Rs 1.5 crore

Day 15 (2nd Tuesday): Rs 123.80 crores

Also Read: After Winning Hearts in Thamma, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gears Up for a Thrilling Slate

Watch Thamma Trailer