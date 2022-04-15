Thandiwe Newton reportedly 'heading to rehab' after 'Magic Mike 3' exit

Los Angeles, April 15 Actress Thandiwe Newton is reportedly "heading to rehab" after her abrupt exit from 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'.

According to Page Six, her agent flew in from Los Angeles to try to smooth things over but on Tuesday the 49-year-old actress was flown back to the States to "hopefully check into a facility".

Multiple sources informed the outlet that she has been battling emotional and family problems after separating from her husband of 24 years, Ol Parker, with whom she has three children, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"She fired her UK agent of three decades, and then her US agent Gaby Morgerman flew in from Los Angeles to try to calm things down," explained the source.

"Thandiwe's team wants her to go to rehab for mental health support. She was supposed to leave immediately for a facility, they tried for a Malibu rehab, but they couldn't take her. Arrangements are now being made to go to a facility in Arizona if she agrees to go."

A source on set said, "Thandiwe had been acting strange on set, she has been very highly strung. Her apparent breakdown caused so much disruption, it became clear she couldn't play the role."

The insider further claimed, "There is a lot going on in her personal life, she and her husband have separated. She seemed so stressed she even brought her two pet rabbits to her hotel for emotional support."

It was earlier reported the 'Mission: Impossible 2' actress was fired from the 'Magic Mike' set because of a fight with co-star Channing Tatum over Will Smith's Oscar slap.

However, multiple sources insisted there was no "tense exchange of words" between her and Channing, who is both the star and the producer of the aMagic Mike' sequel, and they remain on good terms.

On Wednesday, April 13 Warner Bros. Pictures announced that Salma Hayek has been brought in to replace Thandiwe in the undisclosed role.

"Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' to deal with family matters," a spokesperson for the studio said in a statement.

