Thank God: Ajay Devgn's character's name changed from Chitragupt to CG

Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh’s film Thank God has been embroiled in controversy even before its release. The trailer was dropped in September and ever since the film has landed in trouble for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Now, it is reported that the makers have made a couple of changes before the release. According to the reports, Ajay Devgn’s character’s name has been changed from Chitragupta to CJ.

“A new trailer of Thank God was released last week by the makers. It shows that Ajay Devgn is playing a character named CG. The makers felt it was wise to avoid addressing him as Chitragupta. Hence, they decided to use the initials CG. All dialogues where the word Chitragupta was mentioned were replaced with CG," Bollywood Hungama quoted its source as saying.

After the first teaser was released, some people objected to using Chitragupta’s name. In Hindu mythology, Chitragupta is the deity of records and accounts, as it has been shown in the film as well. However, now it seems the makers have opted to take a safer route. There has been a plea asking for the stay of the film’s release filed in the Supreme Court. The court recently refused to list it on urgent notice and will now hear the matter on November 21.

Three other modifications have also been made. One involves blurring the logo of a liquor brand in the frame, while the other is changing a temple scene to a different angle. The third modification is in the disclaimer’s content at the beginning of the film. The duration the disclaimer stays on screen has also been increased to ensure the audience can read it.Thank God is set to release in theatres on the occasion of Diwali on October 25.