"Thank you for being part of my journey", Gauri Khan's message for Shah Rukh melting hearts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 : One of the most celebrated rock-solid couples of the tinsel town looks nothing short of regal in the recent picture frame, posted by Gauri!

Shah Rukh Khan on Monday launched Gauri Khan's coffee table book 'My Life In Design' on interior design in Mumbai.

Gauri posted two picture-perfect frames on her Instagram on Thursday from her book launch event. Gauri has worn a black Bardot wrapped-up gown while SRK looked absolutely dapper in a black suit. In the first frame, Shah Rukh is holding Gauri by her waist, while in another frame both of them were posing for the camera.

Apart from promoting her book, what caught the attention of the netizens was Gauri's message for her dear husband. "Thank you for being part of my journey, @iamsrk", wrote Gauri.

Sussanne Khan, a dear friend of Gauri, gave a shout-out to the power couple. She wrote, "Looking Bomb both of you!!! my fav couple ever." Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Congratulations!"

Talking about Gauri's journey in the field of interior design, Shah Rukh said, "This book is for all the people who miss out on the dream of life to be creative. You can start at any age. At 40, she started doing this. She started a small 10 feet by 20 feet shop. She worked it out all on her own and has continued to do it all by herself," he added.

The 'Chak De India' actor also showered praises on her wife during the interaction.

He said, "She is the busiest in our whole house and when I ask her why she works so much, she says it satisfies her. The material end of it all is not important. We all have to have dinner together and on those dinners we discuss, how was your day at work and at the end of the dinner, the discussion is that it was a satisfying day. Because she believes a satisfying day is a happy day. So thank you Gauri for giving this success mantra to the family."

