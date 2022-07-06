'Thar' filmmaker Raj Singh Chaudhary shot ad film with Virat Kohli

Mumbai, July 6 After his success with Anil Kapoor starrer 'Thar', director Raj Singh Chaudhary shares his experience of working with Indian cricket star Virat Kohli for an ad film.

The filmmaker who is also scripting his next movie set again in Rajasthan post 'Thar' confirms, "Yes, I have shot an ad with Virat Kohli recently in London for a brand that he endorses. The experience of shooting with him was great. He was absolutely on time and punctual and finished his shooting portion without any hiccups whatsoever and very professional."

Elaborating more on his experience with the cricket legend, Raj adds, "I am a huge sports fan being a sportsperson myself and have immense respect for sportspeople. Virat was very friendly, warm and very good as an actor also. He had a lot of lines but he did it very intelligently, smartly and correctly. He understands all aspects of camera lens and angles and was perfect with his timing. He was very nice to the entire crew and his energy on the set is as exuberant as he is on the field."

"I directed something with Roger Federer some time back and it was a similar experience. I love the humbleness and discipline of sports stars", Raj signed off.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor