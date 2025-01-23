"That's false information" Singer Monali Thakur denies hospitalisation reports

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 23 : Singer Monali Thakur dismissed the reports of her being hospitalised and called the news 'unverified' in her latest official statement on Thursday.

Recently, the internet was stormed with the reports of Monali Thakur being hospitalised after she suffered from breathlessness during her performance at the Dinhata festival in West Bengal.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Monali dismissed the reports of her facing breathing issues and thanked her fans for their concern, adding that she was doing fine, and it was simply a case of 'flu relapse'.

"Dear media and everyone concerned for my health, I hope you're doing well. I'm writing this to request that no unverified news about my health be shared. I truly appreciate all the love and concern, but I want to make it clear that I am not dealing with any breathing issues and I was not admitted to any hospital. That's false information."

Monali continued, "I was feeling unwell recently due to not getting enough time to recover from a viral infection/flu causing it to relapse and cause a slightly severe sinus and migraine discomfort and pain in flights. That's all there is to it. I'm now back in Mumbai, getting treatment, resting, and recovering. I'll be absolutely fine in no time! Let's not make this bigger than it is, especially when there are much more important things to focus on. Thank you so much for your love and support. Take care and lots of Love! Monali"

Meanwhile, a couple of weeks ago, the 'Sawaar Loon' singer issued a detailed statement after she walked off the stage mid-performance during her Varanasi concert in Uttar Pradesh on December 22.

The incident took place when Monali exited the stage after performing for just around 45 minutes.

In videos that went viral on the internet, Monali was seen addressing the audience, saying, "I am disheartened that my team and I were so excited to perform here. Let's not talk about the infrastructure and its condition, as that is the management's responsibility. I can't explain what they have done to the stage just so they can steal money."

The singer took to her Instagram account where she shared details about the alleged mismanagement, and mistreatment against her and her team by the event organizers.

"I had hoped not to end 2024 or begin the new year 2025 by addressing the horrific and negative incident my team and I faced in Varanasi. However, after much reflection, I feel it is important to share these unfortunate truths-not only to raise awareness but also to call for reforms in how such matters are handled. Attached is a confession and apology letter issued by the founder of the event-organizing company. Hope this letter is sufficient to clear any confusion anyone might have had about the credibility of any of the false defamatory accusations made against my team and me, as well as the treacherous and unethical conduct of the organizers," wrote Monali.

Monali Thakur is best known for her superhit Bollywood tracks including 'Sawar Loon', 'Zara Zara Touch Me', 'Chham Chham' among others.

