The Archies Review: Zoya Akhtar gives an perfect ode to Gen Z

The highly anticipated Indian spinoff of the beloved American fictional comic book series, 'The Archies,' has now made its debut on Netflix. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film has generated excitement with its teaser, trailer, and behind-the-scenes glimpses shared by the cast. The movie promises a nostalgic journey back to the 1960s, accompanied by classic music that invokes the charm of bygone eras.

Zoya Akhtar skillfully bridges seemingly disparate worlds in the film, a credit owed to both the screenplay and dialogue. The Indian adaptation of Archies narrates the tale of the Anglo-Indian community that settled in a village named Riverdale before Independence. The focal point of the narrative is Green Park, a place with a rich history reflecting the community's experiences. The plot revolves around 17-year-old students determined to preserve this park, facing opposition from Veronica Lodge's father, who intends to construct a grand hotel. The story unfolds through Archie, played by Agastya Nanda, providing a glimpse into the town's past and the significance of Green Park. Khushi Kapoor portrays Betty Cooper, a sweet and intelligent girl romantically involved with Archie. Other pivotal characters, including Vedang Raina as Reginald Mantle, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Aditi Dot Saigal as Ethel Muggs, Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley also play essential roles in the storyline. The conflict arises when the teenagers discover the impending loss of Green Park, leading to a rebellion against the government. In the end, Archie and his team emerge victorious by securing the town's signatures to save Green Park.

The film is a musical drama featuring unique songs like "Wawa Woom" and "Dishom Dishom." Suhana Khan, in the role of Veronica Lodge, delivers a commendable performance, while Khushi Kapoor's portrayal of Betty Cooper receives mixed reviews. Agastya Nanda, as the lead Archie Andrews, stands out with a compelling performance, capturing the audience's attention throughout. Overall movie can be rated 3.5.