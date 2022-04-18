'The Archies': Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor's debut film goes on floors

The next generation of star kids including Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Jahaan Kapoor is all set to make their Bollywood debut with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film, The Archies. Now the film has officially gone on floors. The movie is directed by Zoya Akhtar and is said to be Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda's acting debut project. Producer Reema Kagti on Monday made the official announcement by sharing a photo of a clapper board and wrote, "Archie’s shoot starts. #TigerBaby’s first solo production. Partner in crime @zoieakhtar."

Last month, pictures of Suhana, Khushi and Agastya from what seemed to be their looks from the Zoya Akhtar directorial had gone viral. Suhana was seen wearing a black dress with a jacket while Agastya was seen wearing a brown tee and a pair of pants. Khushi stood out in her wig. From the leaked pictures, it seems that Khushi is playing the role of Betty Cooper, while Suhana might be playing Veronica. Agastya is most probably playing the role of Archie.

For the unversed, last November, Zoya announced the new project saying, "I am super excited to have the chance to bring The Archies to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. "She went on to say, "I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today. "Streaming giant Netflix also confirmed that Zoya will direct a new musical drama set in the 1960s based on Archie Comics. "Get your milkshakes ready because Archie and the gang are about to get down and desi in ‘The Archies’. A coming-of-age musical drama directed by @zoieakhtar. Coming soon to Netflix! #TheArchiesOnNetflix,” the post read.The film will be produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India. Other details about the project have been kept under wraps.

