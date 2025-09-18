The Ba**ds of Bollywood: Did Aryan Khan Troll Sameer Wankhede in His Netflix Series? Here's What Netizens Say

The Ba**ds of Bollywood, directed by Shah Rukh Khan's Son, Aryan Khan, is now streaming on streaming platform Netflix, has sparked several controversies as fans say that the debutant director has trolled ex-Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede, who had arrested Aryan in the Cordelia cruise ship drug case.

Fans flood the internet with videos of a scene from The Ba**ds of Bollywood, where an officer who is a look-alike of Wankhede raids a party and confronts a person smoking a joint. When the officer inquired about the person, he identified himself and said he was not a celeb from Bollywood, but he got irritated. Later, the officer saw another person, simply standing and drinking without using drugs, because he identified him from Bollywood, he was taken away by the officer.

No Way They Cast a Sameer Wankhede Lookalike in #TheBadsOfBollywood and Gave #AryanKhan Case Reference

The video shared by an X (formerly known as Twitter) user and wrote, "No Way They Cast a Sameer Wankhede Lookalike in #TheBadsOfBollywood and Gave #AryanKhan Case Reference."

Another User said, "The Sameer Wankhede cameo in the Bads*** of Bollywood Is too good.."

One X user shocked the scene clip and said that he did not stop laughing seeing the scene. He questions how Aryan Khan has managed to get a look-alike of Sameer Wankhede.

how did Aryan Khan even manage to get a Sameer Wankhede lookalike. This was so hilarious the way he created this parody. I was laughing so hard and rewatched this scene multiple times

"How did Aryan Khan even manage to get a Sameer Wankhede lookalike. This was so hilarious the way he created this parody. I was laughing so hard and rewatched this scene multiple time," a user added in a tweet while sharing screen grabs of the viral video.

Aryan Khan in a fictionalised might, tried to showcase what went down that night on the Mumbai to Goa Cordelia cruise ship.

Reactions From Bollywood

The Ba**ds of Bollywood premiered on Wednesday night, and several celebrities from B-town attended the event and shared their views online. Rahul Dholakia, the director of Shah Rukh Khan's Raees movie, called it “an entertaining and spoofy goofy first episode,” praising the series for its humour and clever writing.

Not Star but ***'s are born!! What an entertaining and spoofy goofy first episode of #aryanKhan 's @NetflixIndia show !! Bhai Binge Karna padega !!! Congratulations @BilalS158 for the amazing creation with Manav & Aryan. @RedChilliesEnt you have truly entertained. both the…

He added, “Bhai Binge Karna padega! Congratulations to Aryan, Bilal S, Manav, and the entire team. Truly a winner.”

after a long time had great fun watching the ba***ds of bollywood. laughed my head off. and about time too.. we need happiness. my gratitude to aryan & the team for the laugh. and of course to sir @iamsrk & @gaurikhan ... there should have been five stars in the name!

Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh also praised the show, said, “After a long time had great fun watching the Ba***ds of Bollywood. Laughed my head off. And about time too… we need happiness. My gratitude to Aryan & the team for the laugh.”

The Ba**ds of Bollywood on Netflix

The Bads of Bollywood, featuring Lakshay, Raghav Juyal, Bobby Deol, and others, is currently streaming on Netflix. The series is divided into seven episodes, ranging from 39 to 56 minutes. The final episode, titled Picture Ka Title Hoga…, runs for 42 minutes.