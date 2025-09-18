The Ba***ds of Bollywood: From Release Date and Time to OTT Details – All You Need to Know About Aryan Khan’s First Web Series

The highly awaited web series Ba***ds of Bollywood, created by Aryan Khan, is finally gearing up for its digital release. On August 20, Aryan unveiled the official preview of the show alongside his parents, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, generating a wave of excitement across social media platforms. Fans have been particularly intrigued by Shah Rukh Khan’s presence in the series as a voiceover artist. Set in Mumbai, often called the “city of dreams,” the narrative introduces Lakshya as Aasman Singh, whose life transforms after delivering a blockbuster film and falling in love with superstar Arjun Talvar’s daughter.

The streaming giant Netflix confirmed the official release schedule of The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The show is all set to premiere on Thursday, September 18, at 12.30 pm, with all seven episodes dropping simultaneously. Building anticipation further, Netflix posted on social media, “It’s about to hit… Bohot hard! The Ba***ds of Bollywood is out tomorrow, only on Netflix.” The announcement has ignited curiosity among fans eager to witness Aryan Khan’s directorial vision unfold on screen, while also marking his official entry into the entertainment industry with a full-fledged web series.

Also Read: These Celebrities Will Make a Cameo in Aryan Khan's Ba***ds of Bollywood

Aryan Khan takes on the dual role of director and writer in this ambitious Netflix series, which is being produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. The show has been co-created with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, and it has been described as a satirical take on the glamorous yet chaotic side of Bollywood. The drama promises to blend action, comedy, and raw emotions while highlighting the challenges, struggles, and insecurities of actors and dreamers working behind the industry’s dazzling façade. This combination aims to strike a chord with both cinephiles and casual viewers.

At its core, The Ba***ds of Bollywood aims to give audiences an authentic glimpse into the lesser-seen realities of the film industry. The storyline revolves around Aasman Singh, an outsider who manages to rise to stardom in Bollywood with the unwavering support of his close-knit family. His journey is bolstered by his uncle Avtar, parents Neeta and Rajat Singh, his witty friend Parvaiz, and his resourceful manager Sanya. The official description reads, “In this high-stakes drama, an ambitious outsider and his friends navigate the chaotic, larger-than-life, yet uncertain world of Bollywood,” setting the tone for an engaging, high-energy series.

The series is peppered with moments of satire and impactful dialogues that underline its unique storytelling style. One memorable sequence features Lakshya’s character walking out of prison, only to be told by a policeman, “Tension nai lene ka, andar jaake log aur bhi famous ho jaate hai” (Do not stress, people become more famous after going to jail). This scene underscores the unpredictable, often ironic nature of fame. Adding to the appeal, the ensemble cast includes Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, with Rajat Bedi and Gautami Kapoor playing pivotal roles.