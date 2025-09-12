The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Diljit Dosanjh as Aryan Khan Makes Singing Debut with Tenu Ki Pata — Watch BTS Video

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently showered praise on Diljit Dosanjh for lending his voice to Tenu Ki Pata, the latest track from Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Taking to social media, SRK shared a behind-the-scenes clip of Diljit recording the song in the studio while Aryan supervised the process. The video also showed both Aryan and Diljit speaking with Shah Rukh via video call after the recording session. In his heartfelt post, SRK wrote, “A heartfelt thanks and big jhappi to Diljit paaji….you are too kind and sweet. Hope Aryan didn’t trouble u too much. Love u @diljitdosanjh.”

The BTS video not only highlighted Diljit’s powerful voice but also Aryan Khan’s first-ever singing performance. Titled Tenu Ki Pata, the track is a high-energy number infused with swagger and bold beats, designed to reflect the raw and chaotic world Aryan has built through his series. Alongside Diljit, Aryan lent his vocals for portions of the song, marking his debut as a singer. Composed, arranged, and produced by Ujwal Gupta with lyrics by Kumaar, the song fuses Punjabi rhythms with modern soundscapes, giving it an edgy, unpredictable feel. The unique collaboration adds a fresh and dynamic spark to the soundtrack.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood has been created and directed by Aryan Khan, with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan serving as co-creators. Produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., the show features a stellar cast including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Gautami Kapoor, and Rajat Bedi. Blending humour, ambition, romance, and raw drama, the series promises to deliver an unfiltered take on Bollywood. With its striking cast, gripping storyline, and now a pulsating soundtrack headlined by Diljit Dosanjh, the show aims to be among Netflix’s boldest releases of the year. The series premieres globally on September 18, 2025.