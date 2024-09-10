'The Bold and the Beautiful', 'The Young and the Restless' set return dates on CBS

Washington [US], September 10 : CBS has unveiled its much-anticipated fall premiere schedule, bringing fresh episodes of its popular daytime soaps and game shows to viewers.

The network's lineup includes new seasons of 'The Bold and the Beautiful,' 'The Young and the Restless,' 'The Price Is Right,' and 'Let's Make a Deal,' according to Deadline.

'The Bold and the Beautiful' is set to kick off its 38th season on Monday, September 16.

This season promises high drama as Brooke, portrayed by Katherine Kelly Lang, and Taylor, played by Rebecca Budig, go head-to-head amidst continuing tensions surrounding Hope's (Annika Noelle) pursuit of Steffy's (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) husband, Finn (Tanner Novlan).

The plot thickens with Steffy's threat to end the Hope for the Future fashion line, prompting Hope to pursue a new romantic interest, as per Deadline.

Additionally, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) uncovers unsettling reasons behind Taylor's return, and Will's (Crew Morrow) comeback may rekindle a romance between Bill (Don Diamont) and Katie (Heather Tom).

The season will also feature guest star Tom Arnold as Captain Deuce Stevens and a musical appearance by Jokull Juliusson from the Icelandic band Kaleo, according to Deadline.

'The Young and the Restless' will premiere its 52nd season on Thursday, October 3.

The show, known for its suspense and romance, will delve into new rivalries and family drama. Victor (Eric Braeden) is set to inflict emotional damage on Jack (Peter Bergman), causing a rift within the Abbott family.

Sharon (Sharon Case) will confront her troubled past, while Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Devon (Bryton James) face challenges as they prepare for their wedding.

The season will also celebrate a milestone with the 13,000th episode airing on November 13.

In addition, cast members Sharon Case and Michelle Stafford (Phyllis Summers) will mark their 30th anniversaries with special episodes.

In the realm of game shows, 'The Price Is Right' will return for its 53rd season on Monday, September 23.

Host Drew Carey is back for his 18th season as the show celebrates its upcoming 10,000th episode in February 2025. The Emmy-winning game show, produced by Fremantle, will continue to air weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. PT with Evelyn Warfel as the showrunner and executive producer, according to Deadline.

Also premiering on September 23 is the 16th season of 'Let's Make A Deal,' hosted once again by Emmy-winning Wayne Brady.

Produced by Fremantle, the show will air on weekdays, with John Quinn serving as showrunner/executive producer and Chris Ahearn and Graham Shaw as executive producers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor