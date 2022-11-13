'The Crown' star Dominic West lived in a cottage he rented from the then Prince Charles
Los Angeles, Nov 13 Dominic West, who plays Charles, Prince of Wales, in the new season of 'The Crown' once rented a cottage from the person whom he portrays on screen, the man whom the world now knows as King Charles III.
As a part of his research for the role, he ended up staying on a farm estate in Cornwall operated on behalf of the King, reports Female First UK.
He said: "Well, I read most of the books about him, and my God, there's a lot of biographers as we saw [in the coverage of] the Queen's funeral. There seemed to be a new one every 10 minutes. I took advantage of the huge research department of 'The Crown'".
He further mentioned: "They sent me lots of videos, lots of interviews. I mean, it's the thing about him: There's so much on him, and every single moment of his life has been scrutinised and recorded, so there's a lot to go on. He has a farm estate that he rescued in Cornwall and that the Duchy of Cornwall [which operates land holdings on behalf of the British monarch's eldest son] now runs, and you can rent cottages there."
Female First UK further states that 'The Wire' star went on to explain that he stayed in the accommodation for a week so he could "think about" the 73-year-old royal - who is now married to Queen Consort Camilla but has sons Prince William and Prince Harry with the late Princess Diana - and enjoyed the "travel aspect" of the preparation.
