The Great Indian Kapil Show: Navjot Singh Sidhu's makes a comeback after 5 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12 : Former cricketer and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu is making a much-awaited return to 'The Kapil Sharma Show' after a five-year break.

Sidhu is set to appear in an upcoming episode alongside cricketer Harbhajan Singh and his wife, Geeta Basra.

Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, Sidhu shared a series of pictures from the episode and shared his excitement about the reunion.

Along with the pictures, the cricketer also added a caption that read, "Act of Joy, Endless Ripples ....."

In another post, Sidhu shared a funny picture featuring him, Kapil, and Harbhajan Singh riding onto the stage on a scooter. He captioned the picture simply as "Joyride."

Navjot had earlier released a promo, where he was seen sitting in the judge's chair, leaving Archana Puran Singh looking puzzled.

Kapil jokingly commented in the promo that Archana had transformed into Navjot Singh Sidhu, but Sidhu quickly clarified that it was indeed him. Archana then playfully asked Kapil to help her reclaim her seat, saying, "Kapil, please tell Sardar Sahab to vacate my seat." Harbhajan Singh backed Sidhu, insisting that no one could truly replace him in that spot.

The first season of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' featured guests such as Aamir Khan, actor Ranbir Kapoor and his family, cricket heroes Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, international pop icon Ed Sheeran and many icons from the entertainment industry and sports industry.

