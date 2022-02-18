'The Inventor Challenge' to bring talents to showcase innovative ideas

Mumbai, Feb 18 'The Inventor Challenge', an Indian adaptation of the popular Emmy award winning show 'Everyday Edisons', will bring brilliant minds to come to one platform and showcase their innovative ideas on stage.

Colors Infinity announced the show on Friday. It will seek to find the next big inventor of India.

Ted Farnsworth, Chairman - Zash Global Media and Entertainment Corporation, said: "The show has done exceedingly well for us in the past. We are all aware that India is the hotspot for innovation, and we do see great opportunities for budding talent here."

Viewers can expect to witness various amateur inventors through each episode pitch their ideas to a panel, which will be revealed soon. The panelists will then select a few participants to proceed to the next round and have the chance to bring their ideas to life.

The top two participants will be assigned mentors to help build their innovations in a specially-designed lab.

Speaking on the launch of the show, Anshul Ailawadi, Head - Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18, said: "The Inventor Challenge is an inclusive platform for inventors across the length and breadth of the country as they transform their innovations into reality. It's a very demanding journey and we at Colors Infinity are delighted to be a part of it."

