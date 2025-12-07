The issue with the release of 'Akhanda 2' has deeply disturbed me, says 'The Raja Saab' producer Vishwa Prasad

Hyderabad, Dec 7 One of Telugu film industry's top producers T G Vishwa Prasad, whose production house People Film Factory is now producing a number of big films including actor Prabhas's upcoming film 'The Raja Saab', has said that the issue with the release of actor Nandamuri Balakrishna's eagerly awaited film 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam' had left him deeply disturbed.

Taking to his X timeline to pen his thoughts on films being stopped from releasing at the last moment, producer Vishwa Prasad wrote, "It is unfortunate to see movies being stopped just before release and the impact it has on various others in the industry. Artists of the movie, small movie producers waiting to release their movies timing (sic) it with big movies."

Stating that the issue with the release of 'Akhanda 2' movie had deeply disturbed him, the ace producer said, " There have been many speculations around 'Rajasaab' and its release. It is deeply unfortunate that a last-minute attempt was made to disrupt a film’s release. Such actions deserve strong condemnation — cinema deserves integrity, not interference."

Pointing out that such disruptions impact thousands of livelihoods across exhibitors, distributors, producers, technicians, and the entire support ecosystem, the producer opined that it was critical that clear legal guidelines were framed to prevent such last-minute disruptions by third parties in the future.

"The affected stakeholders should also consider appropriate legal action against such irresponsible attempts to derail releases, so that deterrence is established for the future," he said.

The producer also made it clear that all raised investments for Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' had been fully cleared and that whatever little had to be settled would be done so shortly.

"On Rajasaab, all raised investments are fully cleared through internal funds, and the remaining interest will be settled shortly — well before business opens," he explained. He ended the note, saying, "Looking forward to the grand release of 'Akhanda 2', all remaining December releases, 'Rajasaab', 'Mana Sankara Vara Prasad Garu', 'Bhartha Mahashayaku Vignapthi', 'Anaganaga Oka Raju', 'Nari Nari Naduma Murari', 'Jana Nayagan', 'Para Sakthi' and any other Sankranthi releases with glorifying success."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor