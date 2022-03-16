The Kashmir Files declared tax-free in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand government has decided to make The Kashmir Files tax-free to encourage people to watch the film. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the decision recently. The Vivek Agnihotri directorial is based on the ordeal of the Kashmiri Pandits during the start of the insurgency in the valley. Since its announcement, the film was at the centre of attention as many applauded the makers of the film for telling the truth, while others protested against it. Now that the film finally got released, it is receiving a tremendous response; it has also shattered major box office records. It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi watched The Kashmir Files and slammed those who are protesting against the film. During the BJP Parliamentary meeting, PM spoke about Vivek Agnihotri’s directorial and said, “As you are witnessing, The Kashmir Files has become a hot topic. The entire gang, which raises flag of freedom of expression, is freaking out today and are unable to digest reality. Despite lauding the film for showing truth and its art, the entire ecosystem is trying to discredit the film. Somebody has shown the courage to show the reality.” “The way these people are opposing this film for the past 5-6 days, my viewpoint is not film, my point is truth. They are shocked that the truth was suppressed for years, now someone is trying to show it. So they are trying to hide it as much as they can.” The film is expected to pass the 100-crore mark at the box-office.

