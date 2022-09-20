The Kashmir Files, RRR to be considered as India's official entry to the Oscars

RRR and The Kashmir Files are among the many films that are being considered for India's submission at the Oscars 2023 which will be held in March 2023. The update was shared by trade analyst Ramesh Bala on Twitter. “Since September 16th, Film Federation of India jury members are watching Indian movies for #Oscars Indian official entry.. An announcement is expected October 1st week or before.. #RRR , #TheKashmirFiles and #Shyamsingharoy are some of the movies under consideration.."Made on a budget of ₹550 crore ($72 million), RRR is the most expensive Indian film to date.

RRR broke the record for the highest opening-day collection earned by an Indian film. RRR emerged as the highest-grossing film in its home market of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, grossing over ₹415 crore (US$52 million) and surpassing Rajamouli's previous film Baahubali 2. Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files was among the critically acclaimed films and also performed well at the box office. The film depicts the story of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits. It is written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. It stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar in key roles.The film received praises from audiences for not shying away from depicting the horrors of the valley. The film also received much support from several state governments. The film was made tax-free in several states.