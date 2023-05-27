The Kerala Story director Sudipto Sen gets hospitalised amid death threats

Filmmaker Sudipto Sen of the Kerala Story fame has been hospitalized due to dehydration and an infection, leading to his admission at the renowned Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. In a recent interview, the director shed light on his hospitalisation and provided an update on his health.Speaking with the Times Of India, Sudipto Sen said, "I am admitted at the Kokilaben hospital for dehydration and infection. But it’s all under control now. I am likely to be discharged today. I am going to request the doctor to let me go home."

However, the director admitted that he is not particularly satisfied with The Kerala Story's box office performance. "I still want more people to see The Kerala Story. I want the message to go out as far as possible. I want at least ten percent of the Indian population in the world to watch my film. Only then will I consider it a real success. Money is definitely important, but when I started working on this subject, I didn't think of it. Believe me, nine years or more, I got up every morning feeling frustrated that I am unable to do anything," said Sen. He further expressed gratitude for his producer, Vipul Shah. "Box office news gives me the satisfaction that Vipulji gets his money back. He took a great risk. He deserves a lot. Money will not change me at all. I will have to struggle the same way for my next film and will continue to struggle," he signs off.