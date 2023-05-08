The Kerala Story: Tamil Nadu multiplexes stop screening of film

The Kerala Story, the film which has sparked controversy over the last few days, will not be screened in the multiplex theatres in Tamil Nadu. The multiplex theatre owners have cited potential law and order issues and lack of reception from the general public as reasons for the move. This comes as the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) in Tamil Nadu on Saturday staged a protest against the release of ‘The Kerala Story’ in Chennai. The Naam Tamilar Party cadres headed by its organiser, actor and director Seeman started protests against the Chennai Anna Nagar Arch near Skywalk Mall in Chennai against the movie.

Seeman said that if the movie is screened in cinemas despite the protests, they would break the screens and theatres, according to news agency ANI. Seeman also appealed to the theatre owners not to run the film ‘The Kerala Story’ and urged people not to watch the movie.He claimed that if the movie is not banned, the NTK cadres would buy the tickets for the movie and start protesting inside the theatre.

The Kerala Story' starring Adah Sharma was released in cinemas on Friday and is portrayed as "unearthing" the events behind "approximately 32,000 women" allegedly going missing from Kerala.According to the CPI(M) and the Congress in Kerala, the film falsely claims that 32,000 women got converted and radicalised and were deployed in terror missions in India and the world.Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had slammed the makers of the film, saying they were taking up the Sangh Parivar propaganda of projecting the state as a centre of religious extremism by raising the issue of 'love jihad' -- a concept rejected by the courts.