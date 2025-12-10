“The Kind of Appreciation I Am Getting for Tere Ishk Mein Is Unprecedented,” Says Kriti Sanon as Mukti Wins Hearts Nationwide

Kriti Sanon’s rise as one of the finest actors of her generation continues with the overwhelming response to Tere Ishk Mein. Known for embracing complex roles and bringing a rare depth to her performances, Kriti’s portrayal of Mukti has struck a powerful chord with audiences. The film marks yet another defining moment in her journey—one that highlights her evolution, instinctive craft, and growing command over layered, flawed characters.

Expressing gratitude for the love pouring in from all corners, Kriti shares, “I am overwhelmed with all the love that the film and my performance are getting. I am very attached to this film and this has been one of my most layered and possibly the trickiest character I have played so far. I finally got the opportunity to be directed by Aanand L. Rai in a passionate love story, which is a big tick mark on my list. The film is very intense and the audience is taking time to absorb and feel it. Almost all the messages I am getting say that it took them time to reach out to me because they were still processing the impact of the film.”

She adds, “I got a lot of love for Mimi (that earned Kriti the National Award for Best Actress), but I can safely say that the kind of appreciation that I am getting for Tere Ishk Mein is unprecedented. I was just talking to someone who said that it was refreshing to watch an imperfect female character like Mukti on screen. Female characters are no longer expected to just be Miss Goody Two Shoes... they are flawed and vulnerable and that is what is making people relate to Mukti.”

Speaking about her artistic progression, she says, “Mimi (2021) pushed me a lot... as an actor, I grew in many ways with that film. Do Patti (2024) presented a different kind of challenge. In Tere Ishk Mein, I felt that emotionally and mentally, I had come to a place where I was ready to take up the challenge of playing such a layered character.” After the massive appreciation for Tere Ishk Mein, Kriti now gears up for two highly awaited releases Cocktail 2 and Don 3.