'The Lady Killer' a complete film, clarifies Ajay Bahl after film's poor box-office performance

Ajay Bahl has come out with a statement talking about the recent comments he made about the Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'The Lady Killer' being "incomplete". The filmmaker has now said it was a humorous take on baseless rumors circulating about the film's status, and that sarcasm can sometimes be misinterpreted. Bahl had taken to the comment section of Tried and Refused Productions' YouTube page, where he reportedly acknowledged the film's "incompleteness, stating that 30 pages out of the 117-page screenplay were never filmed".Now, Bahl has come out with a statement, giving his two cents about what he was trying to convey. "It’s a humorous take on baseless rumors circulating about the film's completion status. I understand that humour and sarcasm can sometimes be misinterpreted. I want to emphasise that "Ladykiller" is a complete film which has been released for the audiences and I am immensely proud of this project," Bahl said in a statement.

The film was reportedly made on a whopping budget of Rs 45 crore, and has raked in Rs 38,000 in the box-office. The disastrous performance of the film is reportedly due to -- a cost-overrun, rains in Uttarakhand and a lack of reshoots. "I am grateful for the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in bringing this film to fruition," the director added. According to media reports, Bahl had first commented: "To confirm, yes, the movie is incomplete. 30 pages of the 117-page screenplay were never shot. A huge number of connecting scenes—Arjun and Bhumi’s entire romance, Bhumi’s dependence on alcohol, Ajrun’s sense of being trapped and losing everything and having to run from town, his sense of total despair—all these psychological beats are missing." "So yes, it's no surprise that the film feels choppy and disjointed, and one finds it hard to connect with the characters. Now about the rumours floating out here, as director, it was extremely painful to shoot The Lady Killer, but absolutely not because of the actors." Arjun and Bhumi were sheer joys to work with. They gave their heart and soul to the film. The problem lied elsewhere, but that is another story," Ajay wrote in the comments.