'The Late Show' episode cancelled after host Stephen Colbert tests COVID-19 positive

Filming for the latest episode of 'The Late Show' has been cancelled after its host Stephen Colbert tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

According to Deadline, Colbert has noted that he's "basically feeling fine" and is grateful to have been vaxxed and boosted.

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, the stars of 'Ozark', were set to be the guests on the episode along with 'Veep' star Matt Walsh. Instead, CBS will now air a repeat featuring Josh Brolin and a performance by The Who.

As per Deadline, the show is set to be on hiatus next week so it means that the next original episode is set to be out on May 2.

Colbert is the latest of several hosts who have tested positive for COVID-19. Fellow late-night hosts who revealed breakthrough diagnoses earlier this year include 'Late Night' host Seth Meyers, as well as Jimmy Fallon and James Corden.

( With inputs from ANI )

