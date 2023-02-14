

It is truly surreal to learn about all those people and professionals who, instead of following the crowds and blindly walking on the roads already trodden by other established names in their chosen industries, find their own paths and create their own unique success stories. A few months ago, we saw one such talent create a great buzz with his work as a magician and mentalist, turning heads with his tricks; we are here talking about Shankar Bakshi, the magician who stole a cop’s watch. Yes, you read that right. This incredible man, who is known as the #1 close-up, magician and mentalist in India, stunned people in the middle of the street, when through his magnificent trick, he wowed people around, especially the cop, whose watch he stole or instead tricked into disappearing.



The much-talked-about incident came to light when Shankar Bakshi posted a video on Instagram, https://www.instagram.com/reel/CjqCmQ5tjwh/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D, writing “They stopped us for a check, I said here is your watch!” As soon as he posted this video, his Instagram was flooded with massive likes and comments, where people went on to comment the nicest things about his talent and lauded his incredible skills as a magician. The best part about the video is how the policeman was stunned by the whole event that took place in front of him, where he did not even realize how Shankar Bakshi tricked him with his watch. He was surprised and later was in awe of the talent this incredible magician showed. It is important to note here that Shankar Bakshi, over the years, has grown as a public figure who has mesmerized people across events and shows with his astonishing magic tricks, which have generated incredible and candid audience reactions. He has demonstrated his A-game, even to many celebrities across sports and entertainment sectors and has performed extensively so far in his career. People today ardently wait for him to drop his new videos and reels on Instagram (@shankar.bakshi) to experience his magic genius.